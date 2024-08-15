Gov. Yusuf Seeks Partnership with Qatar Charity to Tackle Social Challenges in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has sought the support Qatar Charity to enhance its ongoing efforts in addressing critical social challenges particularly in…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has sought the support Qatar Charity to enhance its ongoing efforts in addressing critical social challenges particularly in the areas of water provision, housing, education, and women empowerment.

He made the appeal during an official visit to Qatar Charity’s office in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

The governor emphasized the need for collaboration to expand the state’s clean water initiatives, noting that solar-powered boreholes have already been installed, with plans for more in the coming months.

However, additional support is needed to fully address the water scarcity affecting several communities in Kano.

In additionally, the Kano State Government is also seeking for Qatar Charity’s help in constructing housing units on government provided land to offer secure and dignified living conditions for vulnerable groups, including orphans and other socially excluded groups.

The Governor also proposed the development of a multipurpose community centre within these housing areas, which would serve as a hub for educational, vocational, and social activities.

He further appealed for support in providing scholarships for vulnerable students, ensuring that they have access to quality education.

Governor Yusuf acknowledged Qatar Charity’s significant contributions to various initiatives across Nigeria, including sponsorship of orphans, eye care projects, the construction of mosques and water facilities.

In his remarks, the Country Director of the Foundation Elsayed Mohamed Abdou Hamdi commended Governor Yusuf, for his unprecedented initiative in visiting the office for the benefit of Kano people.

He also expressed gratitude to the governor for creating an enabling environment for them to assist the residents of Kano.

Consequently, he assured that they would extend all necessary support to ensure the people of Kano derive maximum benefit from their efforts.