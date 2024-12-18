Gov Yusuf pledges to strengthen PCACC to fight corruption

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said his government is introducing several initiatives to strengthen the fight against corruption in the state.

Speaking during an international symposium to commemorate Anti-corruption Day, the governor said he never interfered with the functions of the commission to allow it to carry out its mandate

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission hosted a symposium in observance of Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Day, with the theme “Uniting the Youths in Fighting Corruption and Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf acknowledged that while he inherited the Chairman of PCAAC from the previous administration, he had given him full support to continue his work. “I am proud to say that Muhyi is one of the best anti-corruption officers in the country. Both the ICPC and EFCC can testify that my government has never interfered with corruption investigations,” he said.