Gov Yusuf, other dignitaries to grace Kwankwaso’s daughter’s wedding

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, will on Saturday give Dr. Aisha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s hands in marriage to Engr. Fahad Dahiru Mangal.

Dr. Aisha, the last daughter of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is set to tie the knot with Engr. Fahad, the son of Katsina based business mogul Alh. Dahiru Mangal.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the wedding, scheduled to hold on Saturday, will attract cream de la cream in society.

The statement read, “The two prominent families are pleased to extend warm invite to friends, families, political associates, business community, organised private sector players, captains of the the industries, the religious and traditional leaders at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Kofar Kudu Palace of Emir of Kano.

“We wish to extend a special invitation to all friends and political associates across party lines, for our daughter’s wedding, Dr. Aisha Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and her husband to be, Engr. Fahad Dahiru Mangal.

“The wedding would take place at the Kofar Kudu Palace of Emir of Kano, Khalifa Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II on Saturday 16th November, 2024 by 11am.”

Bature said dignitaries are expected from within and outside the country to grace the occasion, urging security agencies to ensure smooth and hitch free vehicular movement between the Government House and the Emir’s palace.