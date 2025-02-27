Gov Yusuf orders probe of Kano workers’ salary deductions

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has set up a panel to probe the widespread reports of salary underpayment and non-payment affecting a number of the state civil servants, declaring the act as an unacceptable violation of workers’ rights and a betrayal of public trust.

Daily Trust reports that there has been outcry over revelations that some workers have gone months without receiving their salaries.

Governor Yusuf vowed to expose and punish those responsible.

“This administration will not tolerate any act of injustice against our workers. Anyone found complicit in this reprehensible act will face the full wrath of the law,” he declared.

In a move to end the irregularities, the governor has inaugurated a high-powered investigative committee to unearth the root causes of the discrepancies, whether due to technical errors or deliberate sabotage.

The committee has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of the state’s payroll from October 2024 to February 2025, identify affected workers, determine the financial impact, and recommend corrective and punitive actions.

The seven-member committee, chaired by Abdulkadir Abdussalam, Commissioner for Rural and Community Development and the immediate past State Accountant General, is made up of top government officials and financial experts with deep knowledge of payroll systems.

The members include Abdulkadir Abdussalam as Chairman who is also the

Commissioner, Ministry for Rural and Community Development, Special Adviser on Digital Economy, Dr. Bashir Abdu Muzakkari as member and the Director-General, Kano State Bureau of Statistics Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu is also a member.

Others are the Director-General, Kano State Debt Management Office, Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali, Director, Kano State Computer Centre, Hajiya Zainab Abdulkadir, Secretary

Director, Research & Evaluation, REPA Directorate, SSG’s Office, Aliyu Muhammad Sani and Senior Assistant Secretary (AGS), Admin. & General Services Directorate, SSG’s Office, Ummulkulthum Ladan Kailani as Co-Secretary.

The committee was given seven days to complete its findings and submit a comprehensive report outlining those responsible, the extent of the financial malpractice, and lasting solutions.

Governor Yusuf assured civil servants that his administration was committed to justice, transparency, and the prompt payment of salaries, warning that anyone found guilty of exploiting workers will face severe consequences.

“The era of shortchanging our workers is over. This is a government of accountability, and no one will be spared if found guilty,” the governor stated.

The committee was inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, on behalf of the governor.