Gov Yusuf offers automatic employment to returning foreign graduates

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, received 150 returning foreign postgraduate students who were sponsored by his administration to study in India.

The graduates returned after having completed their studies and bagged master’s degrees in various fields from the Sharda University, India.

Governor Yusuf, accompanied by his deputy and other cabinet members and well-wishers welcomed the graduates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Speaking during a reception organised for the graduates, Governor Yusuf said, “I don’t have words to express my appreciation and gratefulness to Allah for giving us the opportunity, the wisdom to initiate this 1001 program for our students in masters. Today has entered the history of Kano as well as the history of Nigeria in general.

“Alhamdulillah, we are now with them back in Kano. Let me assure you that the Kano government will do whatever it takes to take good care of you. Those of you who studied medicine or related courses in engineering will obviously be employed automatically.

“Those of you who studied other courses, we will collaborate with the private sector. We will of course employ some of you. But more importantly, we will collaborate with the private sector to make sure that we are giving you the knowledge so that you can continue contributing to what the government is doing.”

He therefore admonished them to be ambassadors of the state as they journeyed to contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

Governor Yusuf further appreciated a former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who initiated the foreign scholarship scheme during his tenure as well as the parents of the graduates for believing in the government and their unrelenting prayers for both their children and the government.

A cash gift of N50,000 was given to each of the graduates at the end of the event.