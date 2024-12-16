Gov Yusuf nominates ex-Chief of staff, 5 others as commissioners

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has transmitted to the State Assembly names of six commissioner nominees for appointments into various ministries.

Daily Trust reports that this is coming following the recent reshuffle of the governor’s cabinet which saw the scrapping of the Chief of Staff (CoS) portfolio, sacking of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Bichi, and five commissioners.

The speaker of the house, Ismail Jibrin Falgore, announced this on Monday while reading the governor’s letter at plenary.

The nominees include Shehu Sagagi, Dr Dahiru Mohd Hashim, Ibrahim Abdullahi Wayya, Dr Isma’il Dan Maraya, Gaddafi Sani Shehu and Abdulkadir AbdulSalam.

Sagagi was hours after his removal as CoS appointed by the Governor as the Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Shura Advisory Council.

Wayya, who also made the list was the immediate past President of the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) and still an active member of the Civil Society in Kano. He has been accused of being partisan and loyal to the NNPP-led administration.

Dr Hashim is presently the Project Coordinator of the Kano Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project – a World Bank funded programme designed to tackle the pressing issues of land degradation and climate change in 19 states of Northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).