Gov Yusuf, intervene in activities regarding KIRS chairman

I am writing as a concerned citizen of Kano State to bring the attention of Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf to certain issues regarding some activities of the chairman of Kano Internal Revenue Services (KIRS) which require Abba Kabir’s kind and immediate intervention.

Because if not checked, they will directly affect the welfare of the staff of that agency, thereby crippling the mandate of Kano State Revenue Agency.

It has come to the notice of many residents, including myself, that certain practices under the leadership of the current chairman may be hindering the optimal functioning of Kano Internal Revenue Services.

These concerns include the reduction of the number of the agency’s staff through the redeployment of majority of the staff to other ministries, as well as the untimely retirement of some staff.

Such actions, if left unaddressed, could undermine the trust of Kano residents in the revenue service and negatively impact the state’s financial capacity.

While acknowledging the crucial role KIRS plays in driving internally generated revenue (IGR) for Kano State, I believe that with effective leadership and adherence to best practices, the agency can achieve even greater success.

As a resident deeply invested in the progress of my home state, I humbly appeal to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to look into these matters and take necessary action to ensure due processes are followed in whatever actions of the current KIRS chairman.

Abbas Datti wrote from Kano via [email protected]