Gov Yusuf honours 19 generals, 16 others

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has honoured 19 generals, six professors and 10 other Kano citizens who have excelled in their chosen careers.

The state banquet in honour of the distinguished Kano sons and daughters was held at the government house Saturday night.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Yusuf congratulated those honoured for reaching significant milestones in their respective fields, emphasizing that their achievements have been instrumental to the socio-economic development of the state and the nation.

The governor, who said the event was non-partisan, assured the guests that the celebration was purely in recognition of their professional excellence, expressing his administration’s commitment to work hand in hand with the leaders without any political interference.

“You are great professionals of record, and it is this spirit of selfless service that we want to encourage and celebrate,” he said.

The governor encouraged the younger generation to pursue education and careers in various fields such as the military, police, civil service, judiciary and others, noting that would help Kano State continue to produce nationally and internationally recognised talents.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the event’s success, including the federal government for its support in promoting Kano’s indigenous talent.

Earlier, the chairman of the organising committee, Mohammed Jamu, explained that the event was to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of Kano’s sons and daughters – individuals who have represented the state with distinction across various fields.

On his part, the leader of all imams in Nigeria, Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Adam, challenged the awardees to ensure mentorship of upcoming ones in their chosen careers.

The awardees are Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Major General M. S. Ahmed, Major General I. S Ali, Major General A. M. Garba, Major General Sani Sumaila Ibrahim, Major General B. U. Yahya, Major General S. Y. Bashir, Major General U. B. Abubakar, Major General Faruk Mijinyawa and Major General Jamal Abdulsalam.

Other military officers include Air Vice Marshal M. Yusuf, Air Vice Marshal G. A. Bello, Air Vice Marshal B. R. Mamman, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Usman, Air Vice Marshal M. S. Ibrahim, Air Vice Marshal K. M. Umar, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmad, Rear Admiral Aliyu Gaya and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

Also awarded were Prof. Shehu Ahmad Said Galadanci, CON, Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, Yakubu Adamu Kofar Mata, DIG Dasuki Galadanchi, DDG DSS, Alhaji Ado Muazu, Prof. Umma Abdullahi, Prof. Hadiza Galadanci, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Prof. Hamisu Armayau Bichi, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abass and CP Hajiya Hauwa Ibrahim.

Others were Dr Rislanuddeen Muhammad, Eng. Mustapha Balarabe Shehu, Arc. Hauwa Hassan Tudunwada, Ado Kabiru Minjibir Mni and Marwan Mustapha Adamu mni.