Gov Yusuf hires Tinubu’s lawyer to regain mandate

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has hired renowned legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to lead the charge to regain his mandate at the…

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has hired renowned legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to lead the charge to regain his mandate at the Court of Appeal.

Daily Trust reports that the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal last month sacked Yusuf and declared his opponent, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Challenging the decision of the tribunal, Yusuf filed a 42-ground of appeal before the appellate court asking the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and also striking out the petition of the APC.

In a copy of the notice of appeal sighted by Daily Trust on Friday, Olanipekun, who led the legal team of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), is now the counsel for the Kano state governor.

Also on the legal team of the governor is: Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Ibrahim G. Waru and Akintola Makinde, with Wole Olanipekun & Co as the legal firm handling the appeal, while Chief E.O.B. Offiong (APC) remains the counsel for the APC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...