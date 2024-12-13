Gov Yusuf forms 46-member advisory council after cabinet shake-up

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has constituted a 46-member advisory council of renowned Islamic scholars, respected academics, and notable community leaders tasked with the responsibility of providing expert advice to his government.

Named the Shura Council, it is aimed at promoting inclusive governance and enhancing policymaking through community engagement, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Daily Trust reports that this is coming barely 24 hours after the Governor reshuffled his cabinet, dropping Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and five commissioners.

However, the former Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, has been appointed as Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Shura Council who will oversee its operations to ensure efficiency and smooth coordination.

The council will be chaired by Professor Shehu Galadanci, with Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen serving as Vice Chairman.

Other high-profile appointees include Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah, Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, and Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi.

Prominent members also include Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, Professor Salisu Shehu, Dr. Muhammad Borodo, and Khalifa Hassan Kafinga, among others.

The other members of the council are Sheikh Wazirin Kano, Malam Abdullahi Uwais, Sheikh Shehi Maihula, Professor Umar Sani Fagge, Sheikh Sayyadi Bashir Tijjani, Professor Muhammad Babangida, Sheikh Nasidi Abubakar Goron-Dutse and Khalifa Sukairaj Salga.

Also part of the appointees are Sheikh Hadi Ibrahim Hotoro, Khalifa Tuhami Atiku, Sheikh Nasir Adam, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman, Sheikh Musal Kasiyuni, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Adamu, Sheikh Liman Halilu Getso, Malam Abdurrahman Umar, Malam Ado Muhammad Dalhatu, Abdullahi Salihu Aikawa, Dr. Nazifi Umar, Shiek Abubakar Kandahar, Sheikh Umar Sanji Fagge and Sheikh Sani Shehu Maihula.

Others are Malam Kabiru Dantaura, Sheikh Sammani Yusuf Makwarari, Khalifa Abdulkadir Ramadan, Malam Nura Adam, Malam Ado Muhammad Baha, Malam Nura Arzai, Malam Saidu Adhama, Malam Sani Umar R/Lemo, Gwani Ali Haruna Makoda, Sheikh Auwal Tijjani, Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris, Alhaji Sabiu Bako and Alhaji Muhammadu Adakawa.