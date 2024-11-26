Gov Yusuf flags off recertification of C-of-O in Kano

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off the recertification of C-of-O in the state aimed at creating an efficient and transparent land management system.

The development followed the launch of significant reforms in land administration with the renovation of the Kano State Geographic Information System (KANGIS) and the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning’s administrative block.

The governor said the flag off will see to a comprehensive recertification of Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) to ensure accurate, secure land records, protect investments, and resolve disputes, urging landowners to comply immediately.

He blamed the previous administration for corruption, mismanagement, and urban planning failures, vowing to restore order through reforms that emphasise accountability, innovation, and sustainable development.

Central to the reforms is a state-of-the-art Geographic Information System (GIS) to modernise land management, improve urban planning, enhance taxation, and eliminate revenue leakages.

Part of the measures also taken by Governor Yusuf to ensure order also include banning inappropriate land allocations and setting up a State Task Force on Development Control to address urban development challenges and protect Kano’s cultural heritage.

Governor Yusuf highlighted the complete renovation of KANGIS and the ministry’s facilities, now equipped with modern ICT infrastructure to enhance service delivery, reflecting the administration’s commitment to professionalism, transparency and development.

On his part, the Commissioner for Land, Abduljabbar Umar called on residents to register their certificates of ownership for the formal registration of unapproved residential and commercial structures and informal settlements, which have emerged over the years due to rapid population growth and limited development control.

“This process will render all current titles void after a set period, requiring owners to revalidate their titles in line with the new GIS system. This transformation to digital C-of-O’s will provide numerous benefits, which include accurate and reliable records to reduce manipulation and make land ownership easier to verify and update.

“Moving forward, the people of Kano State can expect a Ministry of Land and Physical Planning that is more efficient, customer-focused, and committed to providing timely, transparent services. With the ongoing enhanced security through certificates that are virtually impossible to forge, protecting property rights and reducing fraud.

“I call on all landowners to come forward and renew their land titles to benefit from the improved system. The recertification process will ensure that ownership records are accurate and protected from future disputes. Failure to recertify may result in the revocation of land titles.”