Gov Yusuf empowers Kano women with N2.3bn livestock initiative

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has launched the second phase of a women empowerment programme under the Livestock Fattening Programme of the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).
According to the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the initiative focuses on combating poverty and promoting economic self-reliance by providing livestock to women across the state’s 44 local government areas.
He said the initiative, valued at N2.3 billion, was a transformative step toward reducing poverty, improving livelihoods, and driving grassroots economic growth.
Highlights of the programme include the distribution of 7,158 goats to 2,386 women beneficiaries in the current phase.
He said there are also plans to distribute 1,342 cows and 1,822 rams to women and youth in subsequent phases.
Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering vulnerable groups and fostering economic independence.
The governor warned beneficiaries against diverting the livestock for other purposes and emphasised accountability.
