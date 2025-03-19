Gov Yusuf directs Emirates to Prepare for Sallah Durbar

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has directed all four emirates in the state to commence preparations for the Sallah Durbar Celebration and ensure that citizens and visitors enjoy the festive period to the fullest.

This directive was issued during a Ramadan breakfast meeting with the Emirs held at the Ante Chamber, Government House, Kano, on Tuesday.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that the people of the state eagerly anticipate the tradition of wearing new clothes on Sallah Day, lining the streets to witness their Emirs on horseback, and exchanging greetings.

SPONSOR AD

Governor Yusuf stated that his administration would not relent and allow any adversaries to deprive citizens of the cherished right.

He assured the public that security agencies would be engaged to provide adequate protection for the people during the celebration.

Governor Yusuf also disclosed that the Kano State Emirate Council will be inaugurated in April this year to enable it to function effectively.

The governor further revealed that the council’s guidelines, ethics, and other crucial components will be communicated on the day of the inauguration.

He commended the Emirs for the maturity and positive relationship they have demonstrated since their appointments, noting that this marks the first time in the state’s history where there is such absolute respect among the Emirs, particularly in terms of hierarchy.

In response, the Chairman of the Kano Emirate Council, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, affirmed that the relationship between him and the second-class Emirs is exceptionally cordial.

He appealed to Governor Yusuf to leverage traditional institutions to effectively disseminate policies and programmes to the grassroots, ensuring seamless and efficient implementation.

On their part, the Emir of Karaye, Muhammad Muhammad Maharaz; the Emir of Rano, Amb. Muhammad Isa Umaru; and the Emir of Gaya, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, on behalf of their people, expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the provision of fertilizer and infrastructural development in the areas of education, health, and road networks within their respective domains.