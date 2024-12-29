Gov Yusuf congratulates winner of 2024 National Qur’anic Competition

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has congratulated Buhari Sunusi Idris, winner of the male category of the 39th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Buhari, who represented Kano, triumphed with an outstanding score of 98.2 per cent, defeating participants from 34 states.

The 2024 edition of the competition held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Saturday.

Expressing delight, Governor Yusuf announced plans to host a grand reception for Buhari as he was given a hajj slot right from the time he emerged the winner at state level and national candidate of the competition.

The governor declared that Kano remains the “home of the Qur’an,” reaffirming the state’s leading role in Islamic scholarship and excellence in Qur’anic recitation.

While celebrating Buhari’s victory, the governor encouraged him to continue propagating the teachings of the Qur’an.

He also called on the Muslim Ummah to intensify prayers for peace, unity, and harmony in Nigeria.

Governor Yusuf further emphasized the significance of the Holy Qur’an in the lives of Muslims, urging them to see it not just as a book but as a divine source of guidance, comfort, and light in times of darkness.

“This victory underscores Kano’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Qur’anic education and its enduring legacy in the field of Islamic scholarship”, the statement concluded.