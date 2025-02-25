Gov Yusuf bags African Governor of the Year 2025

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has been named as the African Governor of the Year for Good Governance at the 14th African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year 2025 ceremony in Casablanca, Morocco.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin after the event held at Marriot Hotel, Casablanca.

The statement said the recognition highlighted Governor Yusuf’s exceptional leadership in promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

It added that his administration’s reforms in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and economic development had positioned Kano State as a model of good governance in Africa.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on State Affairs, Alhaji Usman Bala, dedicated the award to the good people of Kano state, emphasising their pivotal role in driving progress by the current administration.

According to the African Leadership Magazine, under his leadership, Kano has achieved significant milestones, including allocating over 31% of the state budget to education, sponsoring postgraduate students abroad, and implementing technology-driven governance solutions.

“Governor Yusuf’s commitment to good governance has also earned him national and international accolades, which include the Governor of the Year on Education by the New Telegraph Newspapers, Most Pensioners Friendly Governor of the year by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and Teachers Friendly Governor of the Year by the Nigeria Union of Teachers among many other recognitions.

The ALM editorial board commended his efforts, stating, “Governor Yusuf exemplifies the transformative power of leadership in Africa.”

During the event, Governor Yusuf’s representatives participated in the Countries & State Governments Investment Opportunities Showcase, highlighting Kano’s potential for investment in key sectors like renewable energy, technology, and agribusiness.

Other distinguished honorees at the event included President Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja (Uganda) and former President Dr. Jakaya Kikwete (Tanzania), Lefoko Maxwell Moagi (former Minister of Minerals and Energy, Botswana).

Others are Mustafa Y. Shek (Director General, National Communication Authority, Somalia), Ireneu Camacho (Chairman, Board of Directors, Enapor SA-Portos de Cabo Verde), Arch. Professor Barnabas Nawangwe (Vice Chancellor, Makerere University, Uganda), Paul Mapfumo (Vice Chancellor, University of Zimbabwe), Monique Gieskes (CEO, Plantations Et Huileries Du Congo), Israel Degfa (President, Kerchanshe Trading Plc, Ethiopia) and Mohammed Goni Alkali (Managing Director/CEO, North East Development Commission, Nigeria).

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his dedication to ethical leadership, stating, “Good governance is the foundation of sustainable development. We will continue to uphold transparency, accountability, and policies that uplift our people.”

The Kano delegation at the 14th African Leadership Award in Morocco led by the former head of service, included, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Aisha Lawan Saji, Director General, Kano Investment Promotion Agency, Nazir Halliru, Managing Director, Kano Agricultural Supply Company, Kabir Sani Yakubu and Director General Media and Publicity, Sunusi Bature DawakinTofa.