Gov Yusuf approves N71,000 minimum wage

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved N71,000 as new minimum wage of for civil servants in the state.

The governor made this known through his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said the decision was in line with his administration’s commitment to social justice and enhancement of the standard of living for our workers.

“In line with our commitment to social justice and enhancement of the standard of living for our workers, we have approved the sum of 71,000 naira as the new minimum wage in Kano State.”

The governor said, the new minimum wage, which would take effect from November, would increase the state’s monthly salary obligations by N6 billion at the state level and N7 billion for the local government councils.

“Additionally, following the promotion of 20,737 teachers by our government, a total increment amounting to the sum of over 340 million naira has now been reflected in their respective salaries. Once again, I commend the state minimum wage implementation committee for its commendable job,” he said.