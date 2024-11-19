Gov Yahaya presents N360.1bn 2025 budget to Gombe Assembly

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, presented N320,110,000,000 budget for 2025 to the Gombe State House of Assembly, with agricultural sector getting 3.9%.

Daily Trust reports that Gombe is an agrarian state, with its economy primarily based on agriculture. Many residents engaged in farming and other related activities.

Presenting the proposal before the lawmakers, Governor Yahaya said the ministry of agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperatives was allocated the sum of N12.751 billion only, representing 3.9% of the budget, while the health sector was allocated N32.418 only, 10.1% of the total budget.

The basic education sector was allocated N32.359 billion only, representing 10.1% of the total budget, while the tertiary education sector was allocated N15.157 billion only (4.7%).

The works and infrastructure got the largest share of N85.219 billion (26.6%), while the ministry of water, environment and forest resources has allocation of N19 billion (5.9%).

In the proposal tagged, “Budget of Commitment and Resilience,” Yahaya said N111, 087,215,000 was earmarked for recurrent (34.7%) and N209,022,785,000 (65.3%) for capital expenditure.

He said the budget would be financed by estimated recurrent revenue of N160 billion and capital receipts of N71.5 billion, with an estimated closing balance of N11 billion.

The governor said the 2024 budget performance as of September 30 was 49.15. per cent.

“In the 2025 fiscal year, we plan to generate the sum of N160,270,745,000.00 only as recurrent revenues, and the sum of N71,520,000,000.00 only as capital receipts. While our estimated closing balance for 2024 is expected to be N11,680,745,000.00 only,” he said.

The governor called on the legislators to scrutinise the budget and provide constructive insights that will enrich the document and enhance its impacts on the lives and livelihoods of people and other residents of the state.

On his part, Speaker Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, assured the governor that the budget would be given accelerated attention and passed within the expected timeframe.

He commended the governor for implementing people-oriented programmes in the state, and assured that the proposal would be given speedy and due legislative scrutiny in the interest of the people.