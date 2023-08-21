Gov Uba Sani slashes Fees of State-Owned Tertiary Institutions

Governor Uba Sani of of Kaduna State has announced a reduction in the current fees for all state-owned tertiary institutions. The governor made the announcement…

Governor Uba Sani of of Kaduna State has announced a reduction in the current fees for all state-owned tertiary institutions.

The governor made the announcement during a media parley at the Government House, Kaduna, on Monday.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Sani revealed that the downward review was part of Sani’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Kaduna.

According to him, during the election campaigns and upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, he pledged to run a people-centered, all-inclusive administration that would not leave any part of Kaduna State behind.

He said the decision comes in response to public outcry over the current fees charged by tertiary institutions in the State and its impact on school enrolment and retention.

He directed heads of Tertiary Institutions, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, to gather relevant information about the existing fees structure in state-owned tertiary institutions.

“This downward review of the existing fees structure aligns with Kaduna state government commitment to providing relief to counter the effect of the general rising cost of living in the polity, especially in the aftermath of the recent petroleum subsidy removal in Nigeria.

“The welfare of the people remains the foremost priority of this administration, and the Kaduna State Government will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure access to free and quality education for every child in Kaduna State from primary to secondary school.

“We will expand access to higher education, enhance teachers’ welfare and teaching standards, improve school infrastructure, cultivate ICT competence in our students from the basic education level, and intensify investments,” he said.

He mentioned that the fee reductions are as follows:

Kaduna State University: Current Fee – N150,000, New Fee – N105,000,

Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic: Current Fee – N100,000, New Fee – N50,000,

College of Education, Gidan Waya: Current Fee – N75,000, New Fee – N37,500

Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi:

HND Courses: Current Fee – N100,000, New Fee – N70,000

ND Courses: Current Fee – N75,000, New Fee – N52,000

Kaduna State College of Nursing: Current Fee – N100,000, New Fee – N70,000

