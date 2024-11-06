Gov Uba Sani Promises Jobs, Skills For Released Protesters

Governor Uba Sani has promised to rehabilitate and empower the released #EndBadGovernance# protesters from Kaduna State, if they turn a new leaf and become responsible and law abiding members of the society.

Speaking to journalists after the protesters were released, the Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Dr Abdulkadir Muazu Meyere, said the Governor has asked him to receive the credentials of those who have completed their tertiary education.

‘’The Governor promised that some of them will be given start-up capitals to commence trading, others will be taught skills and some will be given employment,’’ he added.

The Secretary to the State Government however said that the government will be tracking the activities and conduct of all 39 of them, to ensure that they are of good behaviour ‘’before these benefits will be extended to them.’’

Dr Meyere disclosed that Kaduna State Government has taken the details of the released detainees, which include contact addresses, telephone numbers and names of their Next of Kins, for easy tracking and monitoring.

According to him, the detainees were all medically examined and given psycho-social counselling on the need to change for the better, in order to be useful to themselves and the society at large.

‘’Both Islamic and Christian religious leaders preached to them to embrace the teachings of their faiths and to avoid bad company, so as to benefit from God’s blessings here and in the hereafter,’’ the SSG added.

According to him, the detainees were given a telephone each because they lost their own during detention and ‘’the Governor has graciously given each of them N100,000 as a measure of goodwill.’’

Dr Meyere said that the detainees have been transported back to their various homes.