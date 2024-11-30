Gov Uba Sani Makes Fresh Appointments

In a bid to re-energize his administration and further enhance service delivery, Governor Uba Sani has made the following appointments:

(1) James Atung Kanyip, Ph.D – Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs

(2) Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed – Commissioner for Finance

SPONSOR AD

(3) Barde Yunana Markus – Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs

(4) Farida Abubakar Ahmed – Executive Director (Radio), Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC)

(5) Vitus Azuka Ewuzie – Senior Special Assistant, Legal Matters

(6) Francis Damina – Senior Special Assistant, Research and Documentation

(7) Hon Victor Mathew Bobai – Senior Special Assistant – Public Affairs

(8) Abdulmutallib Isah – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

(9) Abdulhaleem Ishaq Ringim – Special Assistant, Economic Matters

BRIEF ON THE APPOINTEES

JAMES ATUNG KANYIP

James Atung Kanyip, Ph.D is an articulate and versatile lawyer, scholar, astute administrator and philanthropist. He served as Executive Chairman, Kaura Local Government Interim Management Committee from January to May 2015. I’m recognition of his commitment, tenacity and leadership acumen, he was elected the Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

From 2014 to 2015, James Kanyip was the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC). He taught Business Law at Kaduna State University from 2015 to 2019. He was also a part – time Lecturer at College of Education, Gidan – Waya, Kaduna State from 2008 to 2011. He was the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor of Kaduna State (Deputy Governor’s Office) from 2019 to 2023. Before his appointment as Commissioner for Internal Security, he was also the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State (Deputy Governor’s Office).

James Kanyip is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria, Associate Member, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeris, Member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Human Rights Law, Master of Laws (LL.M), Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and Diploma in Law. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990.

James Kanyip has received many awards for outstanding public service and philanthropic activities. The awards include:

(a) Nigerian Local Government Development Award by Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration as the Best Performing Chairman in Kaduna State (2009).

(b) Nigerian Local Government Development Award by Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration as the Distinguished Local Government Chairman for the Provision of Democratic Dividends in Kaduna State (2009).

(c) Special Award by Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity as an Outstanding Labour Friendly Chairman (2010).

(d) Nigerian Local Government Development Chairman Merit Award (LOGMA), Abuja (2008).

(e) Certificate of Excellence in Community Service by Rotary Club, Abuja (2008).

(f) Award for Philanthropic Activities by the Ladies of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria, Kaduna Metropolitan Council (2015).

IBRAHIM TANKO MOHAMMED

Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, the Commissioner for Finance, is a seasoned banker, financial analyst, and corporate leader.

He worked at First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), AFRIBANK, HABIB BANK, INTERCITY BANK, and later UNITY BANK. He was a branch accountant in AFRIBANK Jos, Habib Bank, Kano, and Habib Bank, Apapa, Lagos. He was also a branch manager in 6 bank branches of Habib Bank and Intercity Bank in kano, Kaduna, and Onitsa. Mr. Mohammed capped his banking career as an Executive Director at Unity Bank.

In 2018, he was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive of PAN ( Peugeot Automotive Nigeria). Prior to his appointment as Commissioner for Finance, he was the Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Governor on Economic Matters.

Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed attended the famous Barewa College Zaria, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and the Bayero University Kano. The holds a Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, with specialisation in Agric. Economics and a Masters degree in Banking and Finance. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard University, Boston, USA.

BARDE YUNANA MARKUS

Barde Yunana Markus, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, was the immediate past Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Kaduna State. A banker, financial analyst, computer scientist and statistician, he joined Union Bank of Nigeria PLC in May 1990 and resigned honorably on 8 November 2010 after serving the bank meritoriously for 20 years and 5 months.

Barde Yunana Markus a Master of Business Administration (Financial Management), Bachelor of Science (Computer Science), and National Diploma (Statistics and Computer Science).

FARIDA ABUBAKAR AHMED

Farida Abubakar Ahmed, the Executive Director (Radio), Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC) is a long standing Journalist, Image Manager and Development Practitioner. She was Chief Press Secretary to the First Lady of Kaduna State (2013 – 2015), Chairperson, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), KSMC Chapel (2018 – 2019), Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kaduna State (2012 – 2013), and Correspondent for TV and Radio, Government House, Kaduna (2007 – 2011).

Before her appointment as Executive Director (Radio), Farida Abubakar Ahmed was the Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Maternal Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM). She was a member, Ministerial Visitation Panel to Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (2012). She is currently the National Internal Auditor of Jam’iyar Matan Arewa.

VITUS AZUKA EWUZIE, ESQ

Vitus Azuka Ewuzie, the Senior Special Assistant, Legal Matters is a prominent Kaduna based lawyer and activist. He is currently the Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barnawa Branch, Kaduna. He was the Vice Chairman, NBA, Kaduna Branch from 2009 to 2011, Publicity Secretary, NBA, Kaduna Branch from 2007 to 2009, and Welfare Secretary, NBA, Kaduna Branch from 2005 to 2007.

Vitus Azuka Ewuzie obtained a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Bachelor at Law (BL) from Nigeria Law School, Lagos. He is the Principal Partner, V.A.B Ewuzie & Co. (Peoples’ Chambers), Kaduna.

HON. VICTOR MATHEW BOBAI

Hon. Victor Mathew Bobai, the Senior Special Assistant, Public Affairs has built a distinguished career across education, politics, and leadership, marked by his commitment to public service and community development. His extensive academic background, coupled with practical experience in governance, underscores his dedication to civic engagement and political leadership. As CEO of Privilege Communications, he continues to influence and contribute to Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Hon. Victor Bobai served as Special Assistant to Governor Patrick Yakowa from 2009 to 2011, Special Assistant to Governor Namadi Sambo from 2007 to 2009, Assistant to Governor Ahmed Makarfi from 2003 to 2007, and Special Adviser to the Caretaker Chairman, Kaduna South Local Government from 2002 to 2003.

He holds a Master’ Degree in Biblical Theology, Bachelor of Science In International Studies, Advanced Diploma in Political Leadership, and Diploma in Data Processing and Programming. He received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Psycotheology from the International Institute of Chaplaincy, USA (2024).

ABDULMUTALLIB ISAH

Abdulmutallib Isah, the Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties is a notable youth activist, grassroots mobilizer and politician. He served as Councillor Ward 11 Vice Chairman, Sabon Gari North Local Government. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Cooperative Economics & Management, and National Diploma in Cooperative Economics & Management.

ABDULHALEEM ISHAQ RINGIM

Abdulhaleem Ishaq Ringim, the Special Assistant, Economic Matters is a standout in the country’s policy, political, public affairs and economic space. A first class graduate of Economics from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, he is also an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), where he participated in the 48th cohort of the Institute’s Policy, Strategy and Leadership Course (PSLC). This is complemented by certifications from the British Council, UNITAR, and ADBI in Policymaking, Green Economy & Trade and Energy Economics, Environment, and Policy.

Abdulhaleem has served in various management-assistive and policy advisory roles. He served as Personal Assistant to the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board. He also assisted at the Office of Commissioner of Agriculture in Kaduna State as a Special Assistant, having had a stint assisting at the Office of the Administrator/Commissioner in the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) for a year.

Abdulhaleem was the Research and Documentation Lead of the Kaduna Office of Resilience and also served as the Program Coordinator of the Climate Action Index program of the Center for Climate Action, Innovation and Engagement. He consults on policy, strategy and management matters for a diverse range of entities including government MDAs, civil society and the private sector.

Notable recognitions include the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) Award in 2022 and induction as a Member of the Royal Court (MRC) in the Kingdom of Ife. Ringim was also recognized as one of the ten honorees for the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of Nigeria Award by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, 2023. Ringim got named among the 100 Most Influential Powers Behind The State (BTS 100) for the year 2023 by StateCraft Inc. and was also on the shortlist for the Future Awards Africa Prize for Governance 2024.

While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Uba Sani urged them to see the appointments as an opportunity to contribute their quota towards bettering the lives of the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State. They must therefore deploy their skills and competences to help the administration to quicken the pace of governance in order to leave a legacy of inclusive development. He wished them God’s guidance in their new assignments

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

Malam Ibraheem Musa

Chief Press Secretary

30th November, 2024