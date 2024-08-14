Gov Uba Sani, Kaduna South Senatorial zone and debate on inclusion

By Goje Yahaya Between the appointments that ends up benefiting only a few privileged individuals (their narrow families and cronies) and initiating developmental projects that…

Between the appointments that ends up benefiting only a few privileged individuals (their narrow families and cronies) and initiating developmental projects that cuts across all segments of society, which should be the yardstick for measuring the inclusion performance of a Governor?

It is the right of the people of Kaduna State for Governor Uba Sani to deliver development equitably across the 3 senatorial zones, 23 LGAs and 255 wards. However in delivering the mandate, it is the Governor’s exclusive prerogative to determine who he wants to work with.

Agreed, the 1999 constitution promotes the adherence to quota system in terms of inclusion, which the Governor has met in terms of geography, but there is nowhere that mandates the Governor to reserve a particular number for any of the religions or ethnic groups. Even if there is such a position, traditional worshippers (Yan Dodo) should be crying the loudest of marginalization.

History has shown that the appointment of individuals only on the basis of religion, ethnicity or region does not necessarily translate to meaningful development for the people belonging to any of the above-mentioned identities. Realistically, it is not quantity that matters, but quality. One individual of quality in government can add more value than a dozen without quality but given appointments based on primordial sentiments.

Using only the number of appointments given to Christians to question the inclusion performance of the Governor does not capture the full picture. The full picture can be complete only if we compare where we are as Christians today in Kaduna to where we used to be under the last government. Recall that the last Governor openly said he would not give the senatorial zone appointments and development because he was not voted there.

An objective review will suggest that the Governor should be commended rather than criticized. In less than one year, Governor Uba Sani has commissioned more projects across key sectors, with some completed and others at different stages of implementation, than the entire eight years of the last administration.

The impressive ongoing Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition City, in Samaru Kataf, Zangon Kataf LGA, was unthinkable under the last administration. Not to forget the ongoing, almost completed, reconstruction of the Sir Ibrahim Yakowa General Hospital. No doubt the difference is clear.

In addition, during the last administration Christian stakeholders did not have a voice and were hardly consulted and involved in decision making. The Governor has severally met with these stakeholders to get feedbacks, many of whom are elder statesmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women leaders.

No one can argue that the Governor has reconstructed the damaged social bridge by his predecessor. Despite pockets of inconsistent attacks, unlike what it used to be under the last Governor (who seemed to even encourage it), the senatorial zone is more peaceful and united with the security situation fast improving, an enabling environment ready for more development projects, courtesy the people centered inclusive governance approach of the Governor.

This is happening despite the fact that the senatorial zone did not vote for the Governor during the 2023 gubernatorial election. While Christians might not have gotten enough positions as desired, still some of the best hands from the zone are in charge of strategic positions in the Government, heading the Ministry of Finance and Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS).

With a difficult economic situation and in the face of the State’s huge debt burden, the Governor entrusted the responsibility of championing the revenue generation drive of the administration on a son of the senatorial zone. Not to forget yielding the influence position of SSA on Political Affairs to Dr. Maigari Manzo, who has continued to build bridges between the people of the zone and the administration.

In addition, as sensitive as security is, it is a Christian, Hon. Samuel Aruwan, that oversees the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs. Similarly, the SSA on Security, Nehemiah Bamai, is equally a Christian. Despite the fact that the Governor did not appoint the current Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, who is a Christian and making the senatorial zone proud by his exceptional performance, the Governor has had a synergistic working relationship with him. This has helped improve the security situation in the State.

More important to note, this is just over one year in office, the Governor has about three years to go. Just the way his has the prerogative to hire and fire, as the people of the zone continue to give him the needed cooperation and support, it will give him the impetus to consider elevating some of the performing Christian members of his Governor and appoint more, not based on primordial sentiments as being advocated.

Yahaya, who sent this piece from Yarkasuwa (Mishawa), Lere Local Government of Kaduna State, can be reached via [email protected]