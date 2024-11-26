Gov Uba Sani donates N10 million To Military Heroes

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said there is no sacrifice greater than putting one’s life on the line for one’s nation, just as he launched the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem with N10 million.

In his remarks at the occasion at Arewa House on Friday, the Governor called on public spirited organizations and individuals to donate generously to the Appeal Fund.

According to him, Kaduna State Government ‘’ is committed to addressing insecurity through comprehensive and dynamic approaches that tackle both immediate and root causes.’’

‘’We have forged a strong partnership with federal security forces to secure Kaduna State. Our administration has also created a private sector driven Kaduna State Security Trust Fund to mobilize resources for effective and sustained execution of the war against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

‘’We have equally prioritized social intervention programmes, which aim to reduce poverty and unemployment, providing opportunities that steer youths away from crime and radicalization,’’ he added.

The Governor disclosed that he has ‘’signed Certificates of Occupancy for two parcels of land for the Nigerian Air Force to establish an air wing and construct post-service housing in Kaduna City.

‘’We also supported the Nigeria Defence Academy Biodiversity Conservation Centre with 10,000 seedlings, showcasing our armed forces’ innovativeness in combating climate change,’’ he said.

Governor Uba Sani who said that the occasion is to honor the bravery and sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces, noted that the ‘’emblem symbolizes the selflessness, loyalty, dedication, resilience, and innovativeness of our Armed Forces.’’

‘’This emblem reminds us of the ultimate price paid by our fallen heroes and the welfare needs of surviving veterans. Through our support, we demonstrate that their sacrifice is not in vain. We remember their families and reaffirm our commitment to their welfare,’’ he said.

The Governor was decorated with the emblem of the Nigerian Legion. Senator Uba Sani also decorated senior military, para-military and government officials.

The Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Dr Abdulkadir Muazu Meyere donated N1.5 million on behalf of the State Executive Council and N500, 000 on behalf of workers