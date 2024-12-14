Gov Uba Sani Distributes Free Drugs, Medical Equipment

Governor Uba Sani has promised that all the 255 Primary Healthcare Centers in Kaduna State will be remodelled and upgraded to Level 2 status as part of his administration’s overhaul of the health sector.

The Governor further pledged that the upgraded PHCs will undertake management of uncomplicated diabetes, uncomplicated hypertension, resuscitation of severe asthma and assisted delivery as well as other essential services.

Governor Uba Sani disclosed this at the flag off of the distribution of free essential drugs and hospital equipment for the entire PHCs in the 23 local governments in Kaduna State, at Kachia town on Saturday.

The Governor who said that the present 255 Primary Healthcare Centers in Kaduna State are the best in the country, added that his administration wants Kaduna State to be the leading subnational in healthcare delivery in the country.

“Last Thursday, Kaduna State has emerged the best performing state in Primary Health Care in the North West zone, by the PHC Leadership Challenge in Abuja,’’ he recalled.

Governor Uba Sani also said that the upgraded PHCs will be digitalized and linked to General Hospitals across the state, in a bid for Kaduna State citizens to have access to healthcare at all levels.

The Governor pointed out that those eligible for free drugs included children from the age of one to five years, pregnant women and the underprivileged.

He warned against the pilfering of the health commodities and equipment, adding that traditional rulers, community leaders and health personnel should keep an eye on the items.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Kachia Local Government, Dr Manzo Maigari, thanked the Governor for personnaly attending the occasion, describing him as a son of the soil.

In her remark, the Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Umma .K. Ahmad, said that the distribution of free drugs is a significant milestone in the administration’s efforts to reposition healthcare sector.

According to her, the distribution of free drugs will strengthen the Primary Health Care and improve the health sector generally.