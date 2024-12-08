Gov Uba Sani Commended On Capacity Building

Kaduna State has one of the most vibrant civil services in the country as other states regularly send delegations to understudy its operations, especially in the area of accountability.

This was disclosed at a two-day capacity building workshop which was organised by the office of the Head of Service and the Principal Private Secretary of Governor Uba Sani, that was held from 4th to 5th December.

A communique issued after the workshop noted that Kaduna State Public Service is strictly guided by ‘’Scheme of Service, Stores Regulations, The Guide to Administrative Procedures and Financial Instructions.’’

The communique recommended that the Department of Printing Services(Government Printer) should produce these Statute/Regulatory Books and sold to Public Servants at affordable fees.

The communique which was jointly signed by Alhaji Waziri Garba and Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Senior Special Assistant on Administration and the Chief Press Secretary respectively, stated that the capacity building was organised for employees of Government House.

Participants at the workshop commended Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Senator Uba Sani, for organising the workshop, which they described as ‘’ the first of its kind in the history of the state.’’

Governor Uba Sani was particularly applauded for his leadership style which emphasises inclusion, pro-people policies, workers’ welfare and training, adding that further trainings and workshops should be conducted for all categories of civil servants on a continuous basis.

Academics, technocrats and bureaucrats as well as senior government officials presented papers at the workshop on diverse topics and interactive sessions followed the presentations.

According to the communique, Kaduna State Government is a ‘’trailblazer in reforms but notwithstanding, the Civil Service Commission and the office of the Head Of Service are still improving on the recruitment process and the service generally.”

The communique disclosed that “Kaduna State has one the most robust Procurement Laws in the country, which is in line with international best practice.

“Kaduna State and Lagos States are the only sub-nationals that have a Gender Responsive Policy, which waives the Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority(KADPPA) registration fees for women-owned businesses.

“The KADPPA non-refundable Tender Fees have also been reviewed downwards by 50% for all women-owned businesses. Also, women-owned businesses are only required to pay 50% of the registration fees for Ministries, Departments and Agencies.’’

Political Appointees were also advised to ‘’desist from random and irresponsible posts on social media because such comments can be misconstrued as the viewpoint of Government, thereby causing reputational damage or public outcry.’’

The communique stated that ‘’ Public Servants must be disciplined, loyal to the Government of the day, show courtesy in the discharge of their duties, cooperate with one another and be honest in all their official engagements.

“It is also essential for Public Servants to adhere to laid down procedures in the conduct of Government business as failure to do so leads to systemic decay of the service and corruption.’’

The communique noted that ‘’Information and Communication Technology enhances service delivery in Public Service but should not negate procedural matters in the management and documentation of Government activities.’’

It advised that the “communication skills of Government House employees should be upscaled because they are closest to the seat of power. For this reason, they are seen as the Ambassadors of the administration. So, they should be able to communicate Government’s policies clearly.’’

Public Servants were also advised to rededicate themselves to the actualisation of the Governor Uba Sani’s SUSTAIN Agenda, which is aimed at providing dividends of democracy to the good people of Kaduna State, whose mandate he is holding in trust.