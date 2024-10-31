Gov Uba Sani Approves Minimum Wage, To Launch Free Transport Scheme

Governor Uba Sani has approved a new minimum wage of N72,000 for Kaduna State civil servants, with effect from November 2024, in line with his administration’s commitment to advance workers’ interests.

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, said the decision is in line with ‘’ the advancement of the interests of workers and improvement in the living conditions of the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State.’’

The statement added that the decision ‘’ also aligns with Governor Uba Sani’s lifelong commitment to the promotion and protection of workers’ rights, enhancement of their welfare, and caring for the poor and weak.’’

‘’Additionally, Governor Uba Sani is set to launch a Free Transportation Scheme for civil servants with the release of 100 CNG buses,’’ the statement added.

‘’The buses will convey civil servants to and from work. This is aimed at alleviating the suffering of workers and enhancing their productivity. A Joint Management Committee consisting of representatives of organized labour (NLC and TUC) and the State Government will be set up to manage the Free Transportation Scheme for civil servants,’’ it added.

Governor Uba Sani promised that ‘’Kaduna State Government will continue to fashion and implement policies and measures to bring succour to the people. We are committed to transforming the lives of the less privileged. With the sustained support of our citizens, we shall make Kaduna State a Model for Social Welfare Interventions.’’