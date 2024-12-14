Gov Uba Sani appoints Kabiru Jarimi as special adviser LG Affairs

The Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani has appointed the immediate past Chairman of Kaduna South Local Government, Kabiru Yakubu Jarimi as his Special Adviser on Local Government Affairs.

According to a statement by Ibraheem Musa, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kabiru Jarimi is expected to bring his wealth of experience in Local Government Administration to bear on his new assignment.

As the State Government ramps up its Rural Transformation Programme and forges strategic partnerships with Local Government Councils, Governor Uba Sani is bringing into its fold tested, innovative and resourceful persons.

While urging Kabiru Jarimi to approach his responsibility with commitment, dedication and fairness, the Governor wishes him Allah’s guidance and protection.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

BRIEF ON THE APPOINTEE

Kabiru Yakubu Jarimi is an accomplished public official and strategic leader. He served for two terms as the elected Executive Chairman of Kaduna South Local Government Area. He is recognized for pioneering community-centered policies, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing public service delivery.

His leadership stands out for building cross-sector alliances to advance security, education, healthcare and social services.

Jarimi’s commitment to public service is underscored by numerous awards and commendations for his contributions to social and economic growth.

Through innovative governance and ethical leadership, the appointee has successfully empowered youth and vulnerable groups while driving transformative progress across Kaduna South.

Kabiru Yakubu Jarimi holds a Master of Science Degree in Information Technology, a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science, and Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science.

The new Special Adviser has skills and competences in strategic governance and leadership, public policy and community engagement, conflict resolution, youth empowerment and economic development, as well as financial management.

He has participated in international and national workshops, training sessions, seminars, and conferences.