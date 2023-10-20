Gov. Sule tasks accountants on professionalism

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, yesterday, tasked accountants in the state, especially Directors of Finance and Accounts (DFAs), on competence and professionalism geared towards taking…

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, yesterday, tasked accountants in the state, especially Directors of Finance and Accounts (DFAs), on competence and professionalism geared towards taking the state to the next level of development.

The governor gave the charge while declaring open a 3-Day Refresher Workshop for Directors of Finance & Accounts, Bursars, Heads of Accounts in Nasarawa State Civil Service, held at the Kini Country Hotel in Akwanga.

He said, “As you are aware, accountability and transparency are critical in the effective Public Financial Management and Reporting. It is for this reason that it becomes necessary to engage our heads of accounts on this workshop to ensure that resources are used efficiently and ethically.”

Sule said his administration attached ample importance to transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

“My dear participants, realising the importance of transparency and accountability as key elements for a responsive government, we have provided online portals for the publication of our financial records ranging from Appropriation Laws, Monthly and Quarterly Budget Implementation Reports, Accountant General and Auditor General Reports, Procurement Process, among others. This is with a view to entrenching the culture of transparency in our state,” the governor added.

