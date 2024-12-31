Gov Sule suspends teachers’ commission chair

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman, Muhammed Abubakar-Gada and members of the Nasarawa State Teachers Service Commission (TSC), following the illegal recruitment of over 1,000 teachers across the 13 LGAs of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Godwin Rimi, Personal Assistant to Governor Sule and obtained by Daily Trust in Lafia on Monday.

Worried by the outcry from members of the public in the state over alleged non-payment of salaries, the governor summoned a meeting of members of the TSC, the commissioner and other officials of the state’s Ministry of Education.

During their submissions at the meeting held at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital, the members of the TSC admitted to employing over 1000 teachers without due approval.

Governor Abdullahi Sule has also ordered the setting up of a committee to investigate the illegal recruitment and submit a comprehensive report for further action.