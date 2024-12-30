Gov Sule signs N384.3bn Appropriation Bill into law

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has signed into law 2025 Appropriation Bill of N384.3 billion.

Daily Trust reported that the budget is about N2 billion above estimate earlier submitted by the Governor to the state Assembly.

The governor, while assenting to the budget at Government House, Lafia, on Monday, appreciated the Speaker and members of the state Assembly for their tireless efforts and speedy passage of the bill.

SPONSOR AD

He also appreciated the commissioner and officials of the state Ministry of Finance for their positive inputs on the budget.

The governor emphasised the importance of having a realistic budget that would meet world class expectations.

He assured that his administration would not fall short in ensuring the budget performs optimally.

Sule also affirmed his zeal and determination to ensure effective implementation of the budgetary provisions.

On his part, Speaker, Nasarawa State, House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, said the bill went through the necessary legislation before it was passed into law.

He appreciated the 7th Assembly members under his leadership for their commitment to duties.

He said, “Your Excellency, the 2025 budget went through all the necessary legislative procedure before we passed it into law.”

The Speaker commended Governor Sule for his developmental strides in the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Finance, Munirat Abdullahi, said that the budget was prepared in line with the policy direction of Governor Sule’s administration to meet the growing expenditure and socio-economic needs of the state.

In a related development, the governor also assented to the Nasarawa State Electricity Law which will enable the state to generate and distribute its own electricity.

The governor said the electricity law which stems from the presidential initiative to enable states and other actors participate in power generation and distribution will allow Nasarawa State utilise the hydro and solar energy sources abound in the state.

Governor Sule noted that his administration was committed to bringing on board experts, who will make the power initiative come to fruition.

Earlier, the General Manager, Nasarawa State Electric Power Agency, NAePA, Engr Yakubu Sulaiman, appreciated the governor and the House for making the law become a reality.