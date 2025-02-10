Gov Sule appoints 16 commissioners

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has forwarded the names of 16 commissioner nominees to the state Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Daily Trust reports that out of the 16 are former Majority Leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Umar Tanko-Tunga, and a former member of the House, Mohammed Agah-Muluku.

The Speaker, Danladi Jatau, disclosed this during the House proceedings in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Monday.

He said, “The governor has submitted 16 names of commissioner nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation and I want to urge the appointees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the House on or before Thursday this week and appear for screening next week Monday.”

The nominees are Yakubu Kwanta from Akwanga LGA, Tanko Tunga from Awe LGA, Munirat Abdullahi and Gabriel Agbashi from Doma LGA, Barr. Isaac Danladi-Amadu from Karu LGA, Princess Margret Itaki-Elayo from Keana LGA, Dr Ibrahim Tanko from Keffi LGA and Dr. John DW Mamman from Kokona LGA.

“Others are Aminu Mu’azu Maifata and CP Usman Baba (Rtd), from Lafia LGA, Mohammed Sani-Ottos from Nasarawa LGA, Mohammed Agah-Muluku from Nasarawa Eggon LGA, Barr. David Moyi from Obi LGA, Dr. Gaza Gwamna from Toto LGA and Barr Judbo Hauwa Samuel and Muazu Gosho from Wamba LGA,” Danladi added.

Our correspondent reports that two former state lawmakers and six immediate past commissioners made up the list and out of the 16 commissioners 3 are women.