Gov Sani returns Abacha family lands revoked by El-rufai 

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has returned two parcels of land situated in two different places in Kaduna city back to the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, two years after they were revoked and seized by former Governor Nasir El-rufai.

The two parcels of land are situated at No. 9 Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, measuring 2284m2, covered by Kaduna State Certificate of Occupancy No. 30575 and No. 1 Degel Road, Ungwan Rimi, GRA, Kaduna, measuring 3,705 Sqr. Meters, covered with Kaduna State Certificate of Occupancy (C/O) No. 11458.

Abacha family lawyer, Reuben Atabo (SAN) told newsmen that the Right of Occupancy (RO) of the two properties were revoked in 2022 and seized by the immediate past governor of the state.

The state government had placed newspaper advert on April 28, 2022, saying, “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the governor of Kaduna State has in exercise of the power conferred on him under the land use Act, 1978 revoked Titles to plots of land within Kaduna metropolis for various contraventions of terms and conditions of Right of Occupancy”.

According to Atabo, the name of Sani Abacha was number 34 on the published list for the revocation of the land.

To this end, Atabo had approached the high court of Kaduna State in suit No.KDH/KAD/465/2021 and suit No.KDH/KAD/509/2022 respectively for claim of embarrassment to Abacha family name in the publication, among other claims.

However, Governor Sani had in two letters dated 10th December, 2024, through Mustapha Haruna, Deed Registrar on behalf of the Director General, Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) reinstated the titles of the lands, asking the title holders to pay outstanding fees on ground rent.

The letters were addressed to Mohammed Sani Abacha, care of R.O Atabo, SAN & Company.

The first letter read, “Letter of reinstatement of title covered by file no. KDL/01183 property properly described as no. 9 Abakpa GRA, Kaduna State: I am directed to refer to the above mentioned Right of Occupancy and to inform you that His Excellency, the governor of Kaduna State has in the powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act 1978, reinstate the aforementioned title covered by File no. KDL01183 lying and situate at No. 9 Abakpa GRA, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State. Subject to strict condition of settling all outstanding fees and charges. While counting on your cooperation, accept Director General esteem regards”.

The second letter read, “Letter of reinstatement of title covered by file No. KDL/20580 over a piece of land along Degel Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna; Further to your letter of plea on the revocation of your title over the subject property, I am directed to inform you that His Excellency, the governor of Kaduna State has in the exercise of powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act 1978, reinstated your rights and interest over the piece of land along Degel Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna, subject to the strict condition of settling all outstanding fees and charge. Accept the Director General’s esteem regards, please”.