Gov Sani proposes N790 billion budget for 2025

Governor Uba Sani has proposed a budget of N790 billion for 2025, emphasising key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and agriculture.

In his presentation to the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Monday, the governor highlighted a strategic approach to resource allocation due to prevailing financial challenges.

He said the budget allocates N553 billion for Capital Expenditure and N237 billion for Recurrent Expenditure, adding that a significant portion, N206.6 billion or 26.14%, is dedicated to education.

He also said this funding will support new school constructions, rehabilitation of existing schools, teacher recruitment, capacity development, and provision of learning materials.

The governor also said Healthcare is allocated N127 billion, 16.07% of the budget, aimed at upgrading facilities, procuring medical equipment, and expanding mobile healthcare services.

Infrastructure, the governor said will receive N106 billion (13.14%), focusing on ongoing road constructions, rural electrification, and water supply.

“Agriculture is set to receive N74 billion (9.36%) to support innovation, smallholder farmers, agro-processing, and irrigation projects. Security is allocated N11.2 billion to enhance state security agencies and community policing, while social welfare receives N9.8 billion (1.24%) to expand safety nets for vulnerable populations”.

The governor urged the House of Assembly to support the budget, promising collaboration to realise these plans.

He also highlighted achievements in 2024, including the recruitment and training of 7,000 Kaduna Vigilance Service personnel, distribution of security vehicles and motorcycles, and the establishment of a forensic laboratory.