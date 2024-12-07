Gov Sani gives contractors 6 weeks to complete road

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has given a six-week ultimatum to the contractors handling the Ungwan Rimi-Kafanchan township road in Ƙafanchan, Jema’a LGA of the state.

Recall that in 2020, the Kaduna State Government under Nasir El-Rufai’s administration began the Kafanchan City Urban Project which includes the reconstruction and expansion of 26.3 kilometre road at a cost of N12.8bn in the area and in January, 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated 3 out of 21 road projects in Kafanchan.

The ultimatum was contained in a statement made by the Managing Director, Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA), Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, who led a Kaduna State government project monitoring team to Southern Kaduna on an inspection tour of ongoing projects across the zone.

SPONSOR AD

Honourable Peter Tanko Dogara, the Executive Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, expressed his gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for giving the contractor a six-week ultimatum to complete the Kafanchan township road.

This development comes after Dogara persistently drew the state government’s attention to the contractor’s slow pace of work.

“It is a thing of joy, especially during this period when the people of Jema’a have been complaining for some time. But today the road construction is ongoing. We have reached out to him and he listened to us. We want to say thank you to the governor for all he has done,” he added.

Some projects inspected included the 11.8km Ungwan Rimi-Kafanchan dual-carriage way, the 22.5km Madauci-Madakiya-Kafanchan road, the 22.8km Godogodo-Kibam-Gwantu road, Skill Acquisition City (Southern Kaduna centre) in Zonkwa, and bridges.

The delegation comprised the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. James Kanyip; Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Comrade Jerry Adams, among others.