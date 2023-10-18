✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Gov Sani calls for unity to end poverty

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged leaders in the public and private sectors to synergise and come up with long-lasting and proactive strategies…

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged leaders in the public and private sectors to synergise and come up with long-lasting and proactive strategies to alleviate poverty and its ripple effects in Nigeria.

He made this call on Tuesday at the occasion to mark the United Nations Day for the Eradication of Poverty with the theme “Decent work and social protection: Putting dignity in practice for all.”

Uba Sani meets heads of security agencies, pledges improved fight against insecurity

Tinubu sacks NAHCON CEO, appoints ex-Aso Rock Perm Sec

He said the state government remains focused on the poor, underserved, and vulnerable, who are the most affected by economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the rising cost of inflation.

 In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Gov. Sani explained that as leaders, they must, as a matter of urgency, review social and economic policies to reflect the current realities of the most vulnerable and underserved communities, especially those in the rural areas.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: