Gov Sani calls for unity to end poverty

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged leaders in the public and private sectors to synergise and come up with long-lasting and proactive strategies to alleviate poverty and its ripple effects in Nigeria.

He made this call on Tuesday at the occasion to mark the United Nations Day for the Eradication of Poverty with the theme “Decent work and social protection: Putting dignity in practice for all.”

He said the state government remains focused on the poor, underserved, and vulnerable, who are the most affected by economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the rising cost of inflation.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Gov. Sani explained that as leaders, they must, as a matter of urgency, review social and economic policies to reflect the current realities of the most vulnerable and underserved communities, especially those in the rural areas.

