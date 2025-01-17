Gov Radda condemns hospital attack

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has strongly condemned the recent attack on Kankara Hospital by bandits.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, he expressed particular outrage at the targeting of a healthcare facility where patients, including injured individuals, seek critical medical attention.

“This assault on healthcare workers and patients show how low and cruel these bandits are,” said the governor.

While acknowledging recent successes in combating banditry across the state, Governor Radda emphasised that the fight continues.

“Though we have made noticeable progress in reducing these attacks, this incident reminds us that our mission is not complete. We are implementing additional security measures, including enhanced personnel presence at healthcare facilities throughout Katsina State,” the governor submitted.

Governor Radda said the government of Katsina will not allow criminals to impede access to medical care or endanger healthcare workers.

The governor issued a stern warning to bandits and their collaborators, stating that “Anyone found aiding these criminals or participating in such attacks will face the full force of the law. There will be no safe haven for those who threaten our healthcare system.”

He assured the Katsina State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association and affected hospital staff of his administration’s commitment to their safety.

“We are restrategising our security approach to ensure that our medical professionals can perform their vital duties without fear. The safety of our healthcare workers and residents remains our paramount concern,” he concluded.