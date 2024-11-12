Gov Oyebanji swears in Justice Ogunmoye as acting chief judge

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has sworn-in Justice Lekan Ogunmoye as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

He replaces the late Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye who died on November 4th, 2024.

The governor, who performed the swearing-in formalities at a brief ceremony, at the Conference Room, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, affirmed that the inauguration had to take place in order to sustain judicial services, stressing that nature abhors vacuum.

The inauguration, according to the governor was in accordance with the powers conferred on him under Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“I know we are all emotional, but this is what we have to do, nature abhors vacuum. Condolences to all of us and may the good Lord rest the soul of the departed CJ in Jesus’ name.

“This is to ensure that vacuum is not created and that the state judicial apparatus continues to run smoothly.

While congratulating Justice Ogunmoye, Governor Oyebanji said the situation on ground called for sober reflection as well as personal challenge to the acting chief judge and urged him to bring to bear his high level of competence, dedication, hardwork and professionalism to further turn around the development in the justice sector.

In his response, the acting chief judge appreciated the governor for appointing him, pledging to dispense worthwhile justice for a sustained development of the state.

Justice Ogunmoye disclosed that the judiciary had enjoyed maximum cooperation and support under Oyebanji administration, particularly for his commitment and passion for the arm of government, he however requested for more collaboration to help him continue with the impressive legacies of his predecessors to ensure prompt delivery of justice.