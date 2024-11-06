✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gov Oyebanji appoints acting Chief Judge 

img 20241106 wa0000
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiy

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed Hon. Justice Lekan Adekanye Ogunmoye as acting Chief Judge of the state.

This is in furtherance of the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 271 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The appointment of Justice Ogunmoye takes effect from November 5, 2024.

He replaces the former Chief Judge, Hon Justice John Oyewole Adeyeye, who passed on November 4, 2024.

Born on November 6, 1963, Hon. Justice Ogunmoye was called to bar in 1987 and was appointed a judge on April 1, 2010.

Mr. Yinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, said Oyebanji wished the new acting Chief Judge a successful tenure.

