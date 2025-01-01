Gov Otu pardons 45 inmates

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has granted unconditional pardon to 45 inmates who committed minor offecses.

He said this was to mark the New Year celebration in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, said the the action was in exercise of the governor’s prerogative of mercy pursuant to Section 212 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Amended).

Nsa said the pardon was contained in the approval given to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ededem Ani.

“The pardoned inmates were convicted of various offences ranging from felony, stealing, breaking and entering, assault, threats to life, cultism, armed robbery, illegal entry, logging and unlawful possession, conspiracy, assault and threatening violence, and malicious damage, among a few others.

“Governor Otu explained that it’s important to give a second chance to those pardoned and considered reformed, as well as the need to decongest the prison,” the statement said.