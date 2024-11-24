Gov Okpebholo sets up panel to probe Obaseki

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has constituted a 14-man State Assets Verification Committee to probe the eight years tenure of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

The panel headed by the retired Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, would be inaugurated on November 26, 2024.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the governor’s media aide, Fred Itua.

SPONSOR AD

The statement reads in part. “In furtherance of the Governor’s initiative to set the State on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the Assets and Liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led Government came up with very scanty and limited Assets and Liabilities of the State.

“In line with the Governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in Government, and to deepen the governance process, a Committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo State has to be constituted”.

Daily Trusts reports other members of the Committee are Bar. Anslem Ojezua- Deputy Chairman, Frank Osumuede Edebor – Secretary while Prince Kassim Afegbua, Hon. Patrick Ikhariale, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Hon. Patrick Idiake, and Hon. Rasaq Bello-Osagie are members.

Others members of the panel include Mr. Fredrick Unopah, Mrs. Abdallah Eugenia, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, Pharm. Kenny Okojie, Mrs. Lyndsey Tes-Sorae, and Hon. Abass Braimoh.