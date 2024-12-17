✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Gov Okpebholo dissolves Edo electoral commission, others 

monday okpebholo (2)
monday okpebholo (2)
The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has dissolved the Edo State Independent Electorial Commission Commission (EDSIEC), and other institutions in the state.
Daily Trust reports that other institutions affected by the dissolution include Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, Edo State Forestry Commission, the House of Assembly Service Commission, the State Audit Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission.
The governor disclosed this in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government,  Umar Musa Ikhilor, and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Benin.
The statement reads, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of all Commissions in Edo State Government Public Service with immediate effect.
“Accordingly, all chairmen and members of the commissions are advised to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their commission,” he said.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories