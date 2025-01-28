Gov Namadi, Balago-Auno road needs rehabilitation

I write to re-echo the voices of those who ply Balago to Auno road on which some sections are very bad and a threat to the lives of travellers and vehicles that ply the road.

The Jigawa State government constructed the road about five years ago but some sections have already become a nightmare to travellers.

The road is very important to the entire Jigawa West senatorial zone as it is the easiest link to the state capital and it is a shorter route compared to other roads previously used.

It’s understandable, also commendable that the road is incorporated into the 2025 budget and we all appreciate the effort and concern of His Excellency, Mallam Umar Namadi, towards the road but in the interim, before the award of the contract it will not only be good but also a lifesaving move if the state government can instruct the Jigawa State Roads Maintenance Agency to as a matter of urgency repair the bad portion of the road.

This will ease the hardship of those who ply the road, save lives and resources on repairs of vehicles damaged due to poor state of the road.

Haruna Ibrahim, Kofar Fada Kafin Hausa,

