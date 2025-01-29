Gov Mbah, Wabara, senators absent as S’East stakeholders pass confidence vote on Anyanwu

The South East stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reaffirmed Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary and passed a vote of confidence on him during a meeting held at the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting, convened by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, witnessed the absence of key stakeholders, including Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, senators from the South East zone, and other party elders.

The meeting, presided over by Anyanwu and Okechukwu Osuoha, the Deputy National Legal Adviser, ratified the removal of Ali Odefa as the PDP National Vice Chairman, South East. It also affirmed Chidebere Ugwu as Odefa’s replacement.

In his remarks, Anyanwu recounted his challenges during his bid to contest the Imo State governorship election, accusing Odefa of “blackmailing me using fake PDP election guidelines to declare my seat vacant.”

Anyanwu asserted his legitimacy, stating: “I was elected through a national convention, and it is only through a convention that I can be removed.”

Osuoha urged party leaders to prioritise unity, emphasising the importance of peace in confronting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the stakeholders expressed confidence in Anyanwu’s leadership.