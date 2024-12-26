Gov Mbah preaches love, peace, unity

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah congratulated the Christian faithful on the occasion of Christmas, urging the people of Enugu State and Nigerians, in general, to embrace love, peace and unity as they commemorate the birth of Christ.

He described those virtues as the real essences of Christmas.

This was contained in Mbah’s Christmas message to the Christian faithful where he equally emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence in nation building.

He acknowledged the socio-economic challenges faced by the country at the moment and encouraged Enugu residents and Nigerians to extend a hand of love and kindness to one another, especially to those in need, assuring that government policies would eventually deliver the much-needed succour and economic restoration.