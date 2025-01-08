Gov inaugurates Osi Campus of state varsity, says Kwara won’t be a mortuary of abandoned project

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has inaugurated the Osi Campus of the state university, keeping his promise to ensure that no project is abandoned and setting off a new frontier of development in the southern axis of the state.

The governor said the commissioning is a lesson in history as it is a practical step to drive inclusive growth and prosperity in every part of the state.

“This is more than just a project commissioning. The completion of the Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses bears testament to my pledge that Kwara will not be a mortuary of abandoned project. With this, we have again sent the signal that what matters to our administration is the progress of our state, not the political history of any project,” he said.

“This is a lesson in history, and we hope it resonates across our state and among our people. In June 2021, I commissioned the Kwara Polytechnic main auditorium, which we funded to completion, more than 20 years after its foundation was laid by the late Governor Mohammed Lawal. This is who we are!

“Today marks the culmination of years of commitment, resilience, and a collective resolve to expand access to quality tertiary education in Kwara State.

“The journey has been marked by significant challenges, including substantial inflation. This project started under the previous administration. It was later abandoned.

“We promised never to abandon it. And what you see here bears testimony to the power of strategic planning, prudent resource management, determination, and good conscience.

“The two campuses, among other projects, will stimulate rapid economic growth and human capital development in these regions, foster a sense of belonging, and create new opportunities for our youths.

“We worked tirelessly to ensure that the infrastructure you see today is up to standards, as recently confirmed by the team from the National Universities Commission.

“Today, we are proud to hand over this Campus (Osi) to the community and leadership of the Kwara State University through the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

“Osi Campus will not just be a physical structure but a beacon of hope and a testament to our hard work for future generations, our love for inclusion, economic expansion, and wellbeing of our people.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I call on the management, staff, and students of KWASU to take full advantage of this facility. Let this campus become a breeding ground for world-class professionals whose work will bring honour to Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.”

At the event were senior government officials, academics, royalties, and party leaders and members, including the Speaker Kwara House of Assembly Rt. Hon Yakubu Salihu Danladi, who was represented by Hon. Ganiyu Gabriel Abolarin; representative of the Minister of Culture and Tourism Barrister Biola Abdulkareem; Chairman Kwara House Committee on Education Hon. Baba Boriya; Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Mary Arinde; State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Chairman Ekiti Local Government Hon. Awelewa Olawale Gabriel; KWASU Chancellor Dr. Johnson Bamidele Adewumi; Pro-Chancellor (KWASU) Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali; Vice Chancellor KWASU Sheikh Prof. Luqman Jimoh; Head of Osi Campus Prof. Binta Ajibola Suleiman; and President Osi Welfare Association Dr. Joshua Olu Joseph.

Others were the Olosi of Osi and Chairman Ekiti Traditional Council Oba Saliu Adasofegbe; the Olomu of Omu Aran Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Olaoti; and the Alofa of Ilofa Oba Samuel Niyi Dada Okinbaloye Aponbiepo II; among others.