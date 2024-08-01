✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gov Idris appoints 21 new permanent secretaries, reposts 34 others

    By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State governor, Nasiru Idris has announced the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries and the reposting of 34 existing ones. This decision aligns with the governor’s campaign pledge to eliminate acting appointments and fill vacancies left by retired permanent secretaries across the state.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, the Kebbi State Head of Service, and was released to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The statement directed all affected government officials to prepare their handing-over notes and report to their new positions by August 7, 2024.

 

