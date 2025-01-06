Gov Fubara’s emergence is divine, says HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s emergence as a testament to divine providence, emphasizing that leadership is ordained by God and not by man.

Reacting to a recent statement by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, HURIWA asserted that Governor Fubara’s lack of personal political ambition and his humble disposition signify his divine selection to serve and elevate Rivers State.

At a New Year’s banquet attended by notable dignitaries, Wike revealed that Fubara did not lobby for the position of governor nor purchase the nomination form, adding that he was handpicked and assured of victory.

However, HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said while some might interpret Wike’s remarks as asserting influence, “it highlighted a deeper truth that Fubara’s ascension reflects God’s will, a clear indication that his leadership is destined to bring transformative progress to Rivers State.”

HURIWA emphasised that the absence of personal ambition in Fubara’s journey to the governorship is a hallmark of divine orchestration.

“History is replete with examples of leaders who, chosen by God, achieved extraordinary feats because they served with humility and a sense of divine purpose. Governor Fubara’s rise mirrors this pattern, marking him as a vessel through which Rivers State can achieve its greatest potential.

“His humility, quiet demeanour, and readiness to serve demonstrate that his leadership is not for self-aggrandizement but for the prosperity of Rivers State and its people,” HURIWA stated.

HURIWA called on all stakeholders in Rivers State to accord the office of the governor the respect it deserves, recognising the divine will behind Fubara’s leadership.

It also urged all individuals, including those who may feel sidelined or aggrieved, to embrace unity and forgiveness for the greater good of Rivers State.

The association reminded stakeholders that grudges and rivalries only serve to stall progress and diminish the collective vision for a better future.