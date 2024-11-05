Gov Fintiri’s Landmark Achievements in School Rehabilitation and Renovation: Part 1

As part of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s visionary policy, “No One is left behind and Nothing is Left Untouched ,” the Adamawa State government has made significant strides in transforming the education sector. Focused on providing a safe, conducive, and well-equipped learning environment, the administration has implemented a series of impactful renovations and infrastructure upgrades in existing schools across all the 21 local government areas of the state. These initiatives aim to address longstanding decay in the sector and improve standards , ensuring that every child in Adamawa State has access to quality education in a conducive and supportive setting.

Key achievements under this initiative include:

1. Renovation of Classrooms: A total number of 1,670 classrooms have been renovated across all the local government areas, creating a more comfortable ambiance and inviting learning environment for students.

SPONSOR AD

2. Rehabilitation of VIP Toilets: 449 VIP toilets have been constructed and/ or rehabilitated in schools throughout the state, ensuring students have access to safe sanitary facilities.

3. Provision of Student Furniture: 85,340 two-seater desks and chairs have been supplied to existing schools, significantly reducing the shortage of seating and improving the overall classroom experience for students.

4. Furniture for Teachers and Administrators: 22,467 tables and chairs were provided to enhance teachers’ and administrators’ work environments, supporting their ability to deliver quality education.

5. Water Supply Enhancements: 56 schools across the state have been equipped with motorized boreholes, providing a reliable water supply to promote hygiene and improve health standards within the school environment.

6. Fencing for Enhanced Security: Recognizing the importance of safety, the government has initiated the fencing of existing schools, creating secure perimeters that protect students and staff and foster a safer learning environment.

These renovations and rehabilitation of classrooms and other facilities in existing schools underscore Governor Fintiri’s commitment to advancing education in Adamawa State, aligning with the administration’s broader vision of fostering growth, inclusivity, and excellence across all sectors.

The steps taken by the government in various interventions in the sector are clearly bearing fruits as can be seen in the increased enrollment and retention of students, attendance by teachers and students. This has also inadvertently contributed to the reduction of the number of out of school children.