Gov Fintiri Unveils Seven New Royals

In both ancient and modern societies, the systems of Emirship, Chiefdom, and Kingship are enduring testaments to rich heritage, reflecting a tapestry of cultural, religious, and political traditions.

These institutions, steeped in history, serve as vital symbols of continuity and identity in an ever-evolving world. Societies that strive for progress must master the art of blending tradition with modernity, forging a path that honors the past while embracing the future.

In Nigeria, while democracy forms the foundation of governance, the influence of traditional rulers—emirs, chiefs, and kings—remains profound. These leaders are not relics of history, but active figures in shaping the social and cultural fabric of their communities.

They are revered as symbols of unity, custodians of heritage, and mediators in times of conflict, playing dynamic and essential roles in society.

On January 3, 2024, Adamawa State witnessed a historic occasion as Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri unveiled seven new royals. This momentous event not only celebrates the rich cultural traditions of the state but also reflects the strength, resilience, and unity of the people of Adamawa.

His Royal Highness Alhaji Sani Ahmadu Ribadu, Emir of Fufore:

A youthful and visionary leader, Alhaji Sani Ahmadu Ribadu brings a fresh and innovative perspective to the Emirate of Fufore. His leadership is expected to spark development and transformation, not only for Fufore but also for the broader region. With his extensive networks and connections, the Emir is poised to create opportunities that will benefit his emirate and Adamawa State as a whole.

His Royal Highness Barrister Alheri B. Nyako, Tol Huba:

The Tol Huba people embrace a new era under the leadership of His Royal Highness Barrister Alheri B. Nyako. As the new leader of the restored chiefdom, His Royal Highness blends legal expertise with cultural stewardship, guiding the Huba community toward peace, progress, and unity. His leadership promises a balanced approach to tradition and modern governance.

His Royal Highness Prof. Bulus Luka Gadiga, Mbege Ka Michika:

For the people of Michika, the Mbege Ka Michika symbolizes hope, unity, and resilience. His Royal Highness Prof. Bulus Luka Gadiga, a distinguished scholar, leads with a deep respect for community values while embracing forward-thinking ideals. His reign is expected to strengthen community ties and foster a sense of purpose and cohesion among the people of Michika.

His Royal Highness Dr. Ali Danburam (MBBS, FWACP, FCCP), Ptil Madagali:

A unique blend of medical expertise and royal wisdom, His Royal Highness Dr. Ali Danburam brings an innovative approach to leadership in Madagali. As Ptil Madagali, he combines scientific insight with traditional values to offer practical and inclusive solutions to the challenges facing his community, ensuring the preservation of its rich heritage while advancing its development.

His Royal Highness Aggrey Ali, Kumu of Gombi:

To the people of Gombi, the Kumu represents unity, resilience, and collective ambition. His Royal Highness Aggrey Ali, as the Kumu of Gombi, will serve as both a father figure and a unifying force, fostering harmony and inspiring his people to work together toward shared goals. His leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing the socio-economic development of Gombi.

His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmadu Saibaru, Emir of Maiha:

The people of Maiha welcome a leader who embodies both modernity and humility in the person of Alhaji Ahmadu Saibaru. As the Emir of Maiha, his leadership promises to cultivate harmony within the Emirate while embracing the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world. His visionary spirit and pragmatic approach will help guide Maiha to greater heights.

His Royal Highness John Dio, Gubo Yungur:

The Yungur people, known for their centuries of peaceful coexistence, are now led by His Royal Highness John Dio as Gubo Yungur. His leadership is set to preserve the community’s rich traditions of peace and friendship, while also guiding it toward new opportunities and a more interconnected future.

A New Era of Leadership:

The enthronement of these new royals is not only a celebration of tradition but also a testament to the negotiation, compromise, and collective will of the people. Their ascension marks a hopeful new chapter, characterized by unity, progress, and shared commitment to development.

On behalf of the government and the good people of Adamawa, Governor Fintiri extends his heartfelt congratulations to the newly unveiled Emirs and Chiefs of the state.

May your reigns bring prosperity, peace, and blessings to your people and to the entire state of Adamawa. May Allah guide your leadership and strengthen your resolve as you continue to uphold justice, equity, and progress for all.