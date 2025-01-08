Gov Fintiri Reconstitutes Adamawa United FC Management

As part of his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and talent development through sports, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has announced the reconstitution of the 13-member management team for Adamawa United FC.

The new team will be chaired by Bulus Daniel, with Sani AT Mohammed serving as Vice Chairman and Dr. Yusuf Chidama as Secretary. This reorganization reflects the governor’s strategic vision to revitalize the football club and position it for greater success in upcoming competitions.

Governor Fintiri reiterated his administration’s unwavering dedication to sports development, describing it as a vital tool for uniting communities, fostering talent, and providing economic opportunities. He challenged the newly appointed management team to work with renewed vigor and ensure the club reclaims its winning reputation.

Additionally, the governor highlighted his commitment to completing the long-neglected stadium project, which he believes will significantly boost sports activities in the state. The stadium, once completed, is expected to serve as a hub for nurturing local talent, hosting major tournaments, and inspiring the youth to pursue careers in sports.

Speaking passionately about his vision for Adamawa, Governor Fintiri declared, “Let us make Adamawa a Sports State! My administration will spare no effort in enhancing sports development and restoring our lost glory in the sports sector. Together, we can create a thriving environment for our young people to shine.”

This renewed focus on sports underlines Governor Fintiri’s broader agenda to harness the transformative power of sports in driving societal progress and youth development in Adamawa State.