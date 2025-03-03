✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gov Fintiri Reaffirms Commitment to Security as GOC 3 Division Visits Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to combating insecurity and crime in Adamawa State.

He urged citizens to actively support security agencies by providing timely intelligence to enhance public safety.

The governor made this statement while receiving Major General Eyitayo Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Nigerian Army, who paid a courtesy visit to the Government House, Yola.

Fintiri acknowledged the strong collaboration between the state government and the Nigerian Army, emphasizing its crucial role in curbing criminal activities, particularly given Adamawa’s proximity to Boko Haram-affected areas. He commended the military’s efforts and assured continued government support to strengthen security operations.

“As a government, we are committed to supporting institutions—whether federal or state—because of their importance to the development of our people. We will also review our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Command Secondary School and provide necessary support where needed,” the governor stated.

He admitted that while financial resources are limited, his administration remains focused on prudent management to drive development and ensure security.

Major General Oyinlola, who also serves as the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to restoring peace in Adamawa.

While acknowledging recent security challenges in some parts of the state, he attributed them to the displacement of criminal elements from the North West, assuring that his troops are on the ground to combat any threats.

Reflecting on his early military career in Adamawa, the GOC commended the state’s transformation under Governor Fintiri, praising his development initiatives.

He also expressed appreciation for the governor’s support to the Brigade and Operation Farauta, directing the Brigade Commander to intensify efforts in preventing kidnappings.

Additionally, Major General Oyinlola called for enhanced collaboration between the state government and Command Secondary School, Numan, highlighting the impressive academic performance of local students enrolled there.

The GOC oversees military operations in Plateau, Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba States.

